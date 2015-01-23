This Is Why We Fight

The year is 2042; years of economic breakdown, government turmoil and anarchy has left a cold, desolate Winnipeg barely standing. Trash litters the streets, electricity is limited by rolling blackouts and the sound of gunfire has become all too common. The only ones left alive in this harsh world are the ones who dominate the weak, and the ones smart enough to stay out of their way. Caleb Jacobs is such a man, producing moonshine and drugs out of his garage allows him to survive and keep the gang lords happy. Yet, despite his profession, Caleb does believe himself to be a decent human being and lives by a strong set of morals. One day Caleb finds a refugee named Naomi passed out from the cold in his driveway. Naomi is in search of a “better place”; a place Caleb gave up on long ago. Caleb lets her stay with him on the condition she help him sell. On a sale to the local drug lord Davies, Naomi tricks the drug lord into selling her a small boy who she sees being sold in the sex trade. The seemingly mute boy, named “Pero” by Caleb. Now Caleb has two people to care for, and Davies is not happy about being fooled in front of his crew. Will Caleb turn back to his survivalist ways? Or will he realize that just surviving is not truly living?

Madison Thomas is a filmmaker from Winnipeg, Manitoba. Being raised in a Metis household, storytelling was a huge part of her childhood. Madison found the natural extension into filmmaking in high school and has worked at honing her craft since. Her first film "Worlds on Fire" was selected for the 2009 Winnipeg Aboriginal Film Festival and was nominated for "Best Youth Talent." Her short film "Bound" written and produced while studying in Prague, Czech Republic also earned Thomas a "Best Director" nomination at the school's annual film festival. Madison has studied filmmaking at the University of Winnipeg receiving her Bachelor of Arts in 2012 and in 2011 was accepted into Prague Film School's summer program. The first Canadian to attend in five years and the first Aboriginal person to ever be accepted into the program. Although Thomas hopes to pursue her career as a Writer and Director she also plans to continue gaining experience in all areas of filmmaking so as to become a well rounded storyteller. Madison's first feature film "This Is Why We Fight," a gritty post apocalyptic set in Winnipeg premiered at LA's Indiefest in 2013 and won an award of excellence. "This Is Why We Fight" enjoyed its Canadian theatrical premiere in Madison's hometown and the film's setting Winnipeg. In the fall of 2014 Madison represented her hometown once again as she competed for a $45,000 production deal on CBC's "Short Film Faceoff" a national competition series. Although Madison did not advance past her episode the judges applauded her attitude and artistic bravery. Madison was among the youngest of filmmakers to appear on the show. Madison has partnered with Canadian Cinematgrapher Andrew Luczenczyn and together they work under the company "Prairie Kid Productions" . The company has several new shorts coming out in 2015. Several of their older productions are now available through the Winnipeg Film Group distribution centre and have enjoyed festival success both in Canada and internationally.